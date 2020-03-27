Showdown! Globalists/Dems Tell Trump America Will Not Reopen Monday

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Image.

Tune in as the Trump administration battles to save America’s economy amid the Coronavirus pandemic and as we document the times the mainstream media has parroted talking points from China, which wants Trump removed from power:


David Knight Show: Private CDC Will Set Up Surveillance, Private Federal Reserve Will Own the World

The globalists are making their move under the cloak of COVID-19.

It’s Friday! On this worldwide broadcast of The David Knight Show we’ll cover the latest COVID-19 news, the politicization of the virus, authoritarian government reactions around the world and much more.

Austinites Defy Shelter-In-Place Orders

Watch Live: America Fighting for Its Freedom in Midst of Coronavirus Outbreak

Gun Stores Close. Prisons Open.

Watch: Coronavirus Relief Package Screws The American Taxpayer Again

Fentanyl the Communist Chinese Dragon Returns With an Official Message Concerning Coronavirus

