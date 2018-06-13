Watch Live: Pro-Trump Candidates Are Sweeping The Nation Signaling A Red Wave

The success of Pro-Trump candidates proves the President’s MAGA message is spreading throughout the nation.
2,300 Child Sex Offenders Arrested In Operation Broken Heart https://t.co/VEzV3pBF49
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 13, 2018
Image Credits: R. Nial Bradshaw / Flickr.
The success of Pro-Trump candidates proves the President’s MAGA message is spreading throughout the nation.
2,300 Child Sex Offenders Arrested In Operation Broken Heart https://t.co/VEzV3pBF49
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 13, 2018