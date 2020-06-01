On this Monday edition of The David Knight Show, we will examine how the establishment is using the chaos erupting throughout the country to regain the power they’ve lost during the last few years.

With “protests” turning into massive riots in nearly every major city and allegedly set to “come to the suburbs,” how long will it be until America is under Martial Law?

Today's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

☑️America Held Hostage Day 77

☑️How do we save America from Race Pimps, Provocateurs & Militarized Police?

☑️Grassroots self-defense rises as police abandon citizens

☑️Surprise? CIA Brennan pushes violence & terrorism as "necessary for real change" pic.twitter.com/C2YGTact1s — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 1, 2020

Watch Live: Race Pimps, Militarized Police, & Provocateurs With Their Knee On America's Neck https://t.co/wOBqvZD1Vn — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 1, 2020

