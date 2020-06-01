Watch Live: Race Pimps, Militarized Police, & Provocateurs With Their Knee On America's Neck

Image Credits: RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images.

On this Monday edition of The David Knight Show, we will examine how the establishment is using the chaos erupting throughout the country to regain the power they’ve lost during the last few years.

With “protests” turning into massive riots in nearly every major city and allegedly set to “come to the suburbs,” how long will it be until America is under Martial Law?

