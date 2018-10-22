Watch Live: Record Breaking Crowds At Trump / Cruz Rally: Houston, Texas

Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer and other Infowars crew members are live at the Donald Trump, Ted Cruz rally in Houston, Texas.
View the second live feed of the rally here:
Live! Media Surrounds Tiny Trump Protest https://t.co/H67bjfu6Vl
— War Room Memes (@WarRoomMemes) October 22, 2018
I’m here in Houston for the biggest Trump rally in US History and it looks like Alex Jones has joined team #BETO#BETOforSenate pic.twitter.com/B9k8u62OBb
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) October 22, 2018
Also, watch the War Room live feed below:
Massive crowds inside and outside of the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, Texas. Landing shortly – see everyone soon! #MAGA🇺🇸https://t.co/0pWiwCq4MH pic.twitter.com/tj5S6Z2GY7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018
Also:
Live! 100K Show Up For Texas Trump Rally, Making It The Biggest In History 3 https://t.co/cdhTZV8yZF
— Infowars Army (@InfowarsArmy) October 22, 2018
Live! 100K Show Up For Texas Trump Rally, Making It The Biggest In History https://t.co/tRbP7avfIu
— Infowars Army (@InfowarsArmy) October 22, 2018
Live! 100K Show Up For Texas Trump Rally, Making It The Biggest In History https://t.co/ZDJIlAXbfR
— Infowars Army (@InfowarsArmy) October 22, 2018
RELATED: VIDEO: THOUSANDS SWARM TEXAS VENUE 24-HOURS AHEAD OF TRUMP-CRUZ RALLY