Democrats are claiming victory in the Alabama senatorial race that went down to the wire Tuesday night, but don’t stop watching just yet: the close race may trigger a recount. Economics guru Catherine Fitts reveals what’s going on with Bitcoin and how it could potentially be a bubble that benefits the elites. Also, journalist David Seaman breaks down new developments in world events.

After the Alabama Senate race ended with a Doug Jones win, Judge Roy Moore indicated he will not concede if the election results are within half a percentage point and will call for a recount. Also, the #MeToo movement is now being used as another platform to attack President Trump as more accusers are being rolled out by the MSM.


