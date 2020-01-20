Watch Live: Resisting The NWO's Totalitarian Regime In Virginia

On this historic, Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, guest host Tony Arterburn will report on the weekend’s biggest news as well as keeping viewers updated on the Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, as Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer and other Infowars reporters document the march live.

Remember to exercise your First Amendment rights and stand up for the Second at the same time by sharing this censored link.

Watch Live: Resisting The NWO's Totalitarian Regime In VA https://t.co/9BhbUDZjto — David Knight (@libertytarian) January 20, 2020

Infowars’ live feeds and reports from the Capitol grounds in Richmond, Virginia can be found below:

ANTIFA and Patriots Meet In Richmond https://t.co/49BmmUeRs1 — BANNED.video (@BANNEDdotVIDEO) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Explains The Map Of Tyranny Vs Freedom pic.twitter.com/ydoADYP33n — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Blackface Northam Has His Own Concentration Camp and Has Made Conditions Very Unsafe at This Peaceful Protest pic.twitter.com/HXTc63eptD — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Inside Governor Northam’s Concentration Camp pic.twitter.com/mdApIEm5th — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Explains How Tyranny World pic.twitter.com/zUA2lvUQxY — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Patriots Rally In Virginia To Defend 2nd Amendment And Keep Eye Out For Democrat False Flags https://t.co/7s1LOiXJrA — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Owen Shroyer Live Before Epic Rally For The 2nd Amendment In Richmond, Virginia https://t.co/csfi0loaXU — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 20, 2020

Suppression of First Amendment at Richmond Virginia pic.twitter.com/LL4B3ax6m4 — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Anti gunners are the preferred citizens at RVA 2nd amendment rally pic.twitter.com/UiqTGIZNaj — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Inside the illegal gun free zone at the Richmond Capital building pic.twitter.com/GqxILXMFnx — Greg Reese (@gregreese) January 20, 2020

Live At Richmond Gun Rally https://t.co/v0RhlPFqu2 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 20, 2020

