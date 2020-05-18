Monday Live: SCIENTISTS CONFIRM COVID-19 MANMADE BIOWEAPON, IMPLICATE CHINA/GATES

Start your week informed with this bombshell Monday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world! The post-human agenda of the elite is underway!

David Knight Show: Revolution – The Shot Injected Around The World

On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll expose the people behind the coronavirus vaccine as President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed works on creating a rushed product.

Also, special guest Eddie Craig joins the program to teach listeners how to fight back against some of the ridiculous penalties government has created in the name of coronavirus.

Watch Live: Revolution: The Shot Injected Around The World https://t.co/i4lCSSUej0 — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 18, 2020

Today's show LIVE 9am EASTERN

👉Eddie Craig on fighting fines

👉Who's the new Vax Czar Moncef Slaoui pushing #vaccine at Warp Speed?

👉Trump's Subsidized, Warp Speed, Rapid USA Vaccines WILL Be Mandated, If Not By Him Then By Democrats

👉Masquerade of Superstition, NOT Science pic.twitter.com/XHDKY3JxgV — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 18, 2020

