Watch Live: Roger Stone Holds Major Press Conference in DC: 'I Will Not Be Silenced'

Roger Stone will hold a major press conference at the J.W. Marriott in Washington D.C. at 1:00 PM EST to exercise his First Amendment on private property so the left cannot silence him as they tried to do during previous public appearances.

Alex Jones will cover the press conference and interview Roger on this worldwide broadcast.

The longtime Republican political operative has attempted to have his voice heard at two press conferences, only to be shouted down by rabid leftists and mainstream media activists.

Commercial-free feed of Roger Stone’s “I will not be silenced” press conference

Watch Live: Roger Stone Holds Press Conference Addressing Robert Mueller’s Deep State Political Witch Hunt https://t.co/ynrDmXj0YI — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 31, 2019

Click to watch on Facebook



Live: Media Responds To Roger Stone Press Conference And The War On America



Hopefully the private venue gives Roger the opportunity to exercise his First Amendment rights against the anti-free speech left.

Stone will be joined by Infowars War Room co-host Owen Shroyer.

Tune in here to watch the exclusive press conference at 1PM Eastern (12PM Central).