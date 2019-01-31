Watch Live: Roger Stone Holds Major Press Conference in DC: 'I Will Not Be Silenced'

Roger Stone will hold a major press conference at the J.W. Marriott in Washington D.C. at 1:00 PM EST to exercise his First Amendment on private property so the left cannot silence him as they tried to do during previous public appearances.

Alex Jones will cover the press conference and interview Roger on this worldwide broadcast.

ALSO: Former Trump adviser Roger Stone holds a major press conference Thursday, January 31 at the JW Marriott in Washington DC, to address his recent arrest and the federal charges against him.

The longtime Republican political operative has attempted to have his voice heard at two press conferences, only to be shouted down by rabid leftists and mainstream media activists.

Commercial-free feed of Roger Stone’s “I will not be silenced” press conference

Click to watch on Facebook

Live: Media Responds To Roger Stone Press Conference And The War On America

Hopefully the private venue gives Roger the opportunity to exercise his First Amendment rights against the anti-free speech left.

Stone will be joined by Infowars War Room co-host Owen Shroyer.

Tune in here to watch the exclusive press conference at 1PM Eastern (12PM Central).


Related Articles

Democrats Are in a Blind Panic Over Schultz White House Run That Would Re-Elect Trump

Democrats Are in a Blind Panic Over Schultz White House Run That Would Re-Elect Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Coulter: Who Benefits From Immigration? Not You!

Coulter: Who Benefits From Immigration? Not You!

U.S. News
Comments

Sen. Sasse: ‘If You Can’t Say It’s Wrong to Leave Babies to Die After Birth, Get the Hell Out of Public Office’

U.S. News
comments

POTUS Interview: Speaker Ryan Lied on Border Wall Funding Promise to Get Omnibus Signed

U.S. News
comments

Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam Advocates Post-Birth Abortion

U.S. News
comments

Comments