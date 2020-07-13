Finally! Trump Takes Action Against Fauci/WHO & The Covid-19 Psychological Bioweapon Attack

Tune in as we break down Trump’s new-found strength to take on his enemies and defend the United States. Will he be enough to turn the tide that’s beating down on the US? One thing is certain, however: the heartbeat of America is YOU. Watch now:



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: Roger Stone Is Free & The Establishment Is Apoplectic

Also, are masks really about safety or are they just medical burkas?

On this Monday transmission of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn about why the suspicious items being sold online by Wayfair could be a trap or distraction, what comes next for Ghislaine Maxwell, and why Trump commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence made the elite livid.

Remember to share this banned broadcast!

We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!