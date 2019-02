Surveillance footage provided by former Trump advisor Roger Stone reveals the FBI worked with CNN the morning of the pre-dawn raid on his home. Tune in to War Room to watch the latest on the criminal collusion between the DOJ and the fake news media.

Security footage depicting the FBI colluding with CNN before the raid of Roger Stone’s home.

Never before seen footage of the FBI raid on Roger Stone’s home has been given exclusively to Infowars.

