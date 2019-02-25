Watch Live: Rubio Threatens Gadaffi-Style Ending For Venezuela's Maduro

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent out a tweet Sunday showing a picture of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi smiling in an expensive suit next to a picture of Gaddafi bleeding just before he was killed.

The message was likely directed toward Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro as Rubio is one of his most outspoken critics.

