Watch Live: Rubio Threatens Gadaffi-Style Ending For Venezuela's Maduro

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent out a tweet Sunday showing a picture of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi smiling in an expensive suit next to a picture of Gaddafi bleeding just before he was killed.

The message was likely directed toward Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro as Rubio is one of his most outspoken critics.

David Knight covers the latest breaking news on this Monday transmission, so stay tuned and remember to share the link to help fight against internet censorship.


