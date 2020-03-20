On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into alleged coronavirus-related insider trading by U.S. senators, the possibility of the CDC having prior knowledge of the outbreak, California’s total lockdown and a possible treatment for COVID-19 called chloroquine.

Don’t forget to share this link across social media platforms to defy Big Tech’s censorship agenda.

Follow David on Telegram!



Watch Live: Senators Loot Economy With Insider Trading As Bill Of Rights Burns https://t.co/tDgaefg67O — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 20, 2020

Today's Show LIVE 9AM EASTERN

👉Dirty Dealing Senators inside trading

👉What did #CDC #NIH know, when did they know it?

👉#BillofRights in critical condition

👉#californiashutdown

👉#chloroquine, yet another example of how unconstitutional bureaucractic mandates are killing us — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 20, 2020

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!