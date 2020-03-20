Watch Live: Senators Loot Economy With Insider Trading As Bill Of Rights Burns

Image Credits: mscornelius | Getty.

On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll look into alleged coronavirus-related insider trading by U.S. senators, the possibility of the CDC having prior knowledge of the outbreak, California’s total lockdown and a possible treatment for COVID-19 called chloroquine.

