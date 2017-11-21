The establishment is collapsing and America First policies are defeating globalism.

A rebroadcast of our Friday, October 6th transmission. Col. Tony Shaffer discusses how ISIS and Antifa have come together in a war against the west. Brandon Tatum explains how law enforcement and the FBI work together in situations like the Las Vegas shooting and Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, gives his take on the U.S. economy. Mike Cernovich covers a NYT writer who admitted that Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock may have had ties to ISIS.

The Clinton Foundation is crumbling and their latest financial statement reveals the truth about the state of the organization. Also, Hillary discusses what America would be like if she were president and politicians around the country are being called out for sexual harassment.