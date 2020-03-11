Watch Live: Trump Hints at Nationwide Quarantine Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Owen Shroyer hosts this LIVE edition of War Room, weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Alex Jones Show: IT’S OFFICIAL: THE GREAT CORONAVIRUS PANIC OF 2020 HAS BEGUN

CRITICAL INTEL THAT IS VIRAL TO EVERYONE’S FUTURE IS BEING BROKEN DOWN HERE ON THIS CRITICAL BROADCAST – STOP THE GLOBALIST CONSPIRACY

The globalists are really ramping up fears over the Coronavirus, but just how worried should we be? And what precautions should we take to protect ourselves and our families? Tune in now!


Watch Live: Sleepy Joe Biden Sleepwalks Toward Nomination, Bernie Sanders Sings Socialist Blues

President Trump is going to destroy Biden come debate time.

On this Wednesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss Joe Biden’s increased delegate lead over Bernie Sanders following Tuesday night’s six-state primary voting.

Also, will Bernie drop out or hope for a contested convention?

How UT Austin Is Handling The Coronavirus

Potential Joe Biden Voters Can't Name One Reason Why He Would Be A Good President

Live Now: Music Fests Canceled, Schools Shut Down & Churchgoers Quarantined as Coronavirus Breaks Out in U.S.

Alex Jones: Deep State Using Coronavirus Fear & Panic To Destroy Our Country

Live Shows 3/9/20: Cruise Ship Carrying Coronavirus Patients Docks in Oakland

