Watch Live: Turkey Announces Launch Of Worldwide Jihad, Withdraws Ambassadors From US/Israel

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations will move its international operations headquarters from Hungary to Berlin, Germany because the foundation’s staff allegedly can’t be protected from the Hungarian government.

In world news, North and South Korea are set to meet Wednesday to begin implementing denuclearization plans.

Also, Melania Trump had a health scare Monday when she had to undergo a minor kidney surgery.


