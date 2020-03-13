WATCH LIVE: TRUMP TO DECLARE NATIONAL EMERGENCY

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty.

Start your weekend informed with this bombshell edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!

David Knight Show: Stock Market Crash, Empty Store Shelves & Bankruptcy

Corona chaos likely more dangerous than virus itself

On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to provide updates on the latest coronavirus news as the world reacts to the rapidly spreading illness.

Also, the New York Attorney General is claiming Alex Jones said SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste cures coronavirus, which he obviously never said.

Watch: Professional Leagues Are Canceling Games and Postponing Seasons to Stop Coronavirus Spread

Watch: Professional Leagues Are Canceling Games and Postponing Seasons to Stop Coronavirus Spread

Watch: Trump Hints at Nationwide Quarantine Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Watch: Trump Hints at Nationwide Quarantine Over Coronavirus Outbreak

How UT Austin Is Handling The Coronavirus

Potential Joe Biden Voters Can't Name One Reason Why He Would Be A Good President

Music Fests Canceled, Schools Shut Down & Churchgoers Quarantined as Coronavirus Breaks Out in U.S.

