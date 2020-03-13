WATCH LIVE: TRUMP TO DECLARE NATIONAL EMERGENCY

Start your weekend informed with this bombshell edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!

David Knight Show: Stock Market Crash, Empty Store Shelves & Bankruptcy

Corona chaos likely more dangerous than virus itself

On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue to provide updates on the latest coronavirus news as the world reacts to the rapidly spreading illness.

Also, the New York Attorney General is claiming Alex Jones said SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste cures coronavirus, which he obviously never said.

Watch Live: Stock Market Crash, Empty Shelves, Bankruptcy But The Biggest Danger Is CDC And The Men Behind The Masks https://t.co/NGklbxq3Zc — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 13, 2020

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!