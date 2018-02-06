Was yesterday’s Dow drop another Black Monday or, as Alex predicted, a Deep State maneuver to sabotage Trump? The stock market’s strong performance since the election was frequently used as proof of his success. The president’s pro-human, nationalist agenda is winning the hearts and minds of Americans is prompting desperation in his enemies and their minions.

The stock market continues to plunge, but what is the cause? Michael Savage says the Federal Reserve could be running up interest rates to sabotage Trump. Also, military personnel have been deployed at the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea due to an outbreak of the Norovirus.


