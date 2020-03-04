On this jam-packed, Wednesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll recap Super Tuesday and talk with special guests Alex Newman and Del Bigtree about vaccinations and public schools sexualizing children.

Don’t forget to share this censored link to join Infowars in the fight for free speech online.

Watch Live: Super Tuesday Results, Alex Newman On Schools Sexualizing Children, Del Bigtree On Coronavirus & Forced Vaccination https://t.co/YxLV6y3bNu — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 4, 2020

Turbo Force is back! Boost your energy and focus with powerful, time-tested ingredients today!