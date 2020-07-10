Watch Live! THIS IS IT - The NWO Makes Its Move

Harrison Smith hosts this LIVE Friday transmission of War Room, broadcast Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m. CT at Banned.Video.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Emergency Global Broadcast: Deep State Announces New Coup Plot

Dem leaders & major publications saying military brass are preparing to remove Trump

It’s time to realize how much danger Western civilization is in right now:



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: Supreme Court Gives Half Of Oklahoma Away To Save Pedophile Rapist

Spread this censored transmission to join Infowars in the battle for free speech

On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, listeners will receive the latest updates on today’s top news.

Knight will discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to turn half of the state of Oklahoma into an Indian reservation, Texas’ unconstitutional coronavirus mandates, Fauci’s push for a second lockdown and more.

Watch Live: #SupremeCourt Gives Half Of OK Away To Save Pedophile Rapist https://t.co/OAcgL1naf5 — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 10, 2020

Today's News LIVE 9am EASTERN

☑️US Held Hostage Day 116

☑️President #Fauci demands MORE #lockdown

☑️$2,000 #Mask fine in Austin, wear in your home

☑️#SupremeCourt gives half of OK away to save pedophile rapist

☑️Guest: Catherine Austin Fitts @TheSolariReport

☑️Guest: Al Waddell — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 10, 2020

Don’t forget to follow David on Telegram:



Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!