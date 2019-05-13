Watch Live: Supreme Court Strikes Major Blow Against Apple's Monopoly

Image Credits: Phil Roeder / Getty.

Watch here to learn why the new Supreme Court ruling against Apple signals the first move against the Big Tech cartels and their monopolistic and anti-First Amendment practices. Also, joining today’s show is filmmaker Caolan Robertson to break down the worldwide purge against free speech – and how we can resist!

Also, watch the following trailer to a new documentary on this very topic:


