Watch Live: Tables Have Turned As The Phrase "Learn To Code" Becomes The Latest "Attack" On Fake News Journalists

Out-of-work “journalists” who lost jobs at Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and other leftist rags are being bombarded by messages from Twitter users telling them to “learn to code,” but the job recommendation seems to have triggered sensitive leftists. We’ll also check in with Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer live in Washington DC, where we’re live to cover Roger Stone’s fight against the Deep State. Tune in to the Monday, January 28 edition of War Room.

You can also tune in at infowars.com/show.

Click here to watch on Facebook



Also, check out War Room host Owen Shroyer currently live in Washington DC:



And watch our exclusive walk-through of Roger Stone’s home post-FBI raid: