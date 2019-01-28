Watch Live: Tables Have Turned As The Phrase "Learn To Code" Becomes The Latest "Attack" On Fake News Journalists

Image Credits: LOIC VENANCE / Getty.

Out-of-work “journalists” who lost jobs at Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and other leftist rags are being bombarded by messages from Twitter users telling them to “learn to code,” but the job recommendation seems to have triggered sensitive leftists. We’ll also check in with Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer live in Washington DC, where we’re live to cover Roger Stone’s fight against the Deep State. Tune in to the Monday, January 28 edition of War Room.

You can also tune in at infowars.com/show.

Click here to watch on Facebook

Also, check out War Room host Owen Shroyer currently live in Washington DC:

And watch our exclusive walk-through of Roger Stone’s home post-FBI raid:


Related Articles

Border Patrol Wife Invites Speaker Pelosi to See Why Walls Are Needed

Border Patrol Wife Invites Speaker Pelosi to See Why Walls Are Needed

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Turns On Fox News: "Even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!"

Trump Turns On Fox News: “Even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC!”

U.S. News
Comments

Nancy Pelosi Still Blocking Trump’s State of the Union Speech

U.S. News
comments

Fake News Declares Kamala Harris a Front Runner Despite Single Digit Poll Numbers

U.S. News
comments

University Official Steps Down After Encouraging Chinese Students to Speak English

U.S. News
comments

Comments