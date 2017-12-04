Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz says there’s no case for ‘obstruction of justice’ against President Trump, as the Russian collusion narrative continues to dissolve. And the Fake News machine collapses, with ABC News having to retract a bombshell report alleging Trump ordered Flynn to collude with Russians BEFORE he was president. Also, the president backs Roy Moore for Alabama senator, as he scores another big win on tax cuts.

ABC recently gave a perfect example of why the American public distrusts the media more than ever when they ran a story claiming General Flynn was told to meet with Russian officials during Trump’s campaign, when in reality Flynn met with the officials after Trump was elected. Also, reports claim AG Sessions may be investigating the FBI, DOJ and OIG after the department released three statements.