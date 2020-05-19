Watch Live: Test And Trace Surveillance, Vaccine Rallies Wall Street - Will Business & Govt Make It Mandatory?

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue covering the destruction of the U.S. Constitution under the guise of coronavirus safety.

From the tracking of citizens to forced vaccinations and CPS being used against political dissidents, America is under globalist attack.

Watch Live: #TestAndTrace Surveillance, Moderna Vaccine Rallies #WallStreet – Will Business & Govt Make It Mandatory? https://t.co/dlu9lKFeaF — David Knight (@libertytarian) May 19, 2020

Save 30 to 60% off our best-selling products to boost yourself and loved ones while funding the infowar!