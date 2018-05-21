Breaking Live! DOJ Officially Launches Criminal Investigation Of Hillary's Illegal Spying

The MSM is having a difficult time pushing anti-gun propaganda after the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting because the suspect didn’t use an AR-15, he used a sawed-off shotgun and a revolver.

In world news, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected this weekend, but many of his opponents have called for new elections to be held later this year.

Also, the DOJ has officially announced they will investigate whether or not “the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump campaign for Political Purposes.”