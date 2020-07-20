Every Day Deep State Not Arrested Is A Day Closer to America’s Death - Monday Live

Tune in as we discuss what must be done to save the national identity of America:



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: The Communist/Corporate Revolution Is Here

Also, find out why the mask issue is the hill to die on

On this Monday edition of The David Knight Show, your host will provide insight into the top news stories that took place over the weekend as well as what’s to come this week.

Viewers will learn about faulty COVID-19 tests, the latest in the fight against mandatory masks, President Trump’s executive order on Hong Kong, and much more.

Watch Live: The COmmunist+Corporate Revolution; Masks Are The Hill To Die On https://t.co/FaHVp7vpdl — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 20, 2020

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!