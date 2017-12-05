Special counsel Robert Mueller is going above and beyond the “Russian collusion” scope to find anything they can use against Trump as the elites panic, realizing their control over humanity is coming to an end. They’ve already lost the narrative ever since the public became aware of Mueller’s own dealings with Russia. Dr. Ron Paul reveals what’s next for humanity, and NSA whistleblower Bill Binney explains how the elites will attempt to regain control over civilization.

While the Deep State comes after Michael Flynn using the Logan Act, it is the establishment themselves who are guilty of violating the act time and time again. Another raging wildfire in southern California has caused 27,000 people to evacuate. Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin got away with giving misleading statements to an FBI agent on the Russia investigation team, but Michael Flynn wasn’t so lucky when testifying to the same anti-Trump agent.


