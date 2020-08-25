Watch Live: The Lockdown Resistance Rises - Idaho, Utah, Ohio

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, the roots of America’s next revolution have sprouted in a handful of states where citizens are finally beginning to push back against politicians, in this case Republicans, who have stripped freedom from their constituents using COVID-19 “lockdown” orders.

