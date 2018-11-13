Watch Live: The Midterm Election That Never Ends! Democrats Continue To Receive Votes A Week After Elections

Image Credits: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images.

The midterm elections held last week carry on more than seven days later, as ballots continue being found in Florida and Georgia, where dems seem poised to steal victory from the jaws of defeat. And the White House cabinet readies for another shake-up, with White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly in the crosshairs. Also, Brexiteer Katie Hopkins breaks down Theresa May’s terrible capitulation to the EU. Tune in to the Tuesday edition of War Room to get the scoop.

