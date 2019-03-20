Watch Live: The Real Mueller Story Isn't Russia Probe -- It's Pedogate!

Image Credits: Geoff Livingston / Getty.

Owen Shroyer breaks down how the upcoming Mueller report won’t find Trump-Russia collusion, but something that’s actually real, and far more sinister — the trafficking and killing of children among powerful elites. Guests Laura Loomer and Tommy Sotomayor will join the War Room to discuss censorship and how to get the truth out. Tune in!

You can also tune in at Infowars.com/show


Related Articles

REVEALED: Scam to Get Into Democrat Debates

REVEALED: Scam to Get Into Democrat Debates

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Ted Koppel: 'Yes, The Media Is Out To Get Trump'

Ted Koppel: ‘Yes, The Media Is Out To Get Trump’

U.S. News
Comments

Women’s March Fundraises Off Of New Zealand Mosque Attack

U.S. News
comments

Colorado hotel refuses service to ‘military personnel and their guests’

U.S. News
comments

Black Man Breaks Down The History Of Reparations

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments