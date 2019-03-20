Watch Live: The Real Mueller Story Isn't Russia Probe -- It's Pedogate!

Owen Shroyer breaks down how the upcoming Mueller report won’t find Trump-Russia collusion, but something that’s actually real, and far more sinister — the trafficking and killing of children among powerful elites. Guests Laura Loomer and Tommy Sotomayor will join the War Room to discuss censorship and how to get the truth out. Tune in!
You can also tune in at Infowars.com/show
It would appear the American court system is protecting a major pedophile network with ties to some of the biggest names in politics. How is this not the top story all over right now? https://t.co/v6fDM7nd5C
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 20, 2019