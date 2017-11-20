Psychotic cult leader Charles Manson died of natural causes yesterday at the age of 83 at a Kern Country hospital. Simon Roche will join today’s broadcast to discuss the bloody civil war brewing in South Africa. Also, Stefan Molyneux breaks down the state of masculinity in the western world and more.

Charles Manson’s death provides an opportunity to reflect on current societal movements that share a similar spirit with Manson and his cult. Just like Manson, many groups are still trying to start a race war in America. We’ll look into the latest news coming out of the Bundy trial and also discuss Angela Merkel’s struggle to form a new government.


