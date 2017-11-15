ISIS has been caught with a cache of American made weapons.

Steve Bannon is having second thoughts about Roy Moore as the Alabama Senate candidate’s sexual assault allegations continue pouring in. Joe Biden has been accused of “Weinstein level” groping by an ex-secret service agent which adds to the large amount of videos showing him creepily stroking women of all ages. Also, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe is in custody after a military coup.

The establishment wants Roy Moore taken out of the Alabama Senate race and now Democrats think they have a real shot of winning in the state. Joe Biden has allegedly been accused of “Weinstein level” groping by an ex-secret service agent and Bill Clinton’s rape accusations resurface amid the Roy Moore scandal.