Watch Live: Tiananmen Square 31 Years Later

On this Thursday edition of The David Knight Show, we look back in time at the Tiananmen Square protests to teach Americans a lesson that relates to the “protests” and riots taking place in the USA now. Knight will also cover the Pentagon’s feud with President Trump, the militirization of the police and how we can take power back via grassroots tactics.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

NYPD Officers Shot, Stabbed in Ambush Attack

NYPD Officers Shot, Stabbed in Ambush Attack

U.S. News
Comments
Top NYC Health Official Says "Racism" Will be to Blame for Spike in COVID, Not Thousands of Demonstrators Gathering in Close Proximity

Top NYC Health Official Says “Racism” Will be to Blame for Spike in COVID, Not Thousands of Demonstrators Gathering in Close Proximity

U.S. News
Comments

CNN: White Children ‘Don’t Deserve Innocence’

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Antifa Applies Tourniquet to Man Screaming ‘My Leg’ Because of Small Flesh Wound

U.S. News
comments

WATCH: Latino Gangs Go to War With ‘Looters’ in Cicero Suburb of Chicago

U.S. News
comments

Comments