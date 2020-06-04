Watch Live: Tiananmen Square 31 Years Later

On this Thursday edition of The David Knight Show, we look back in time at the Tiananmen Square protests to teach Americans a lesson that relates to the “protests” and riots taking place in the USA now. Knight will also cover the Pentagon’s feud with President Trump, the militirization of the police and how we can take power back via grassroots tactics.

Today's Show LIVE 9am EASTERN

☑️America Held Hostage Day 80: Viral COVID lies

☑️#Tiananmen 31 yrs on #HongKong

☑️Pentagon's Open War w Trump

☑️Military, Militarized Police or Armed Citizens?

☑️INTERVIEW: A NEW Grassroots Approach

