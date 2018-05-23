Watch Live: Trump Says Tide Has Turned On Criminal Deep State

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Watch Live: The Tide Turns On Criminal Deep State

President Trump said Wednesday morning that the deep state is caught in a “major spy scandal,” and added, “what goes around comes around.”

In economic news, the Federal Reserve released a new study showing 4 out of every 10 Americans do not even have enough money to cover an unexpected $400 expense.


