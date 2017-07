Infowars’ Owen Shroyer breaks down the day’s biggest news stories including the evidence showing establishment Republicans’ lies about repealing Obamacare and the report that President Trump has ended the Obama-era CIA program of arming jihadist rebels in Syria.

Watch LIVE: Total Proof Republicans Lied About Repealing Obamacare https://t.co/TjEiVZGHEf — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 19, 2017

