Watch Live: Trump Calls Off Iran Strike Last Minute

On this exclusive, Friday transmission, David Knight will break down the continuing cold conflict with Iran as President Trump reportedly decided to call off an attack on the country Thursday night.

Remember to share this censored broadcast to join Infowars in the fight for free speech!


Related Articles

Border Patrol Sector Facilities at More than Double Capacity

Border Patrol Sector Facilities at More than Double Capacity

U.S. News
Comments
Communist Party USA hails Dems’ shift left at 100th birthday bash in Chicago

Communist Party USA hails Dems’ shift left at 100th birthday bash in Chicago

U.S. News
Comments

Mexican Man Convicted of Raping a Disabled Woman Attacks Her Again in Seattle

U.S. News
comments

Federal Judge Blocks Calif. Board’s Attempt to Ban Gun Shows

U.S. News
comments

Biden Tells Billionaires: “Nothing Would Change” if He Wins Presidency

U.S. News
comments

Comments