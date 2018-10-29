Watch Live As The Trump of Brazil is Elected, Globalist Merkel is Out, Signaling a Populist Red Wave In 8 Days

President Trump highlighted the media’s role in an increasingly hostile political environment in America, saying, “The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.”

Also, Brazil’s Trumpian presidential candidate won his election and the left-funded migrant caravan approaches the United States border.

The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018