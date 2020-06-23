Global Bombshell: Trump Accuses Obama of Treason, Moves Against Deep State

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Why is Texas Gov. Abbott capitulating to California when President Trump is moving against the globalists?

David Knight Show: Trump “Considers” CDC Overhaul & Statues Become Chess Pieces Of Civilization War

Share this exclusive program to join Infowars in the battle to protect free speech.

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, your Infowars host will explain how statues became chess pieces in the globalists’ war on America, why Trump is considering a complete overhaul of the CDC and what will come next for the infant nation of CHAZ/CHOP.

Don’t forget to share this censored broadcast to fight back against internet censorship.

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Mainstream Media & BLM Working Together To Terrorize Innocent Americans

Mainstream Media & BLM Working Together To Terrorize Innocent Americans

Special Reports
Comments
Watch Live: Truth About Trump Rally Tulsa Revealed!

Watch Live: Truth About Trump Rally Tulsa Revealed!

Special Reports
Comments

Stealth Sterilization Is Upon Us

Special Reports
Comments

Lockdown 2 Is Here: Please Watch & Share This Critical Report

Special Reports
Comments

BEWARE! The Second Covid Lockdown Is Here

Special Reports
Comments

Comments