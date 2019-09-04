Watch Live: Trump Considers Infringing On Second Amendment -- Social Credit Score To Purchase Firearm

Owen Shroyer breaks down the monumental betrayal President Trump will have made if he follows through on a bizarre proposal to team up with Big Tech to collect personal data in a ChiCom-type social credit scheme to determine whether Americans should own firearms. Spread this link and tune into The War Room LIVE weekdays from 3-6PM CDT!
