Watch Live: Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Host Press Conference at White House

President Trump and his coronavirus task force discuss his administration’s efforts to help Americans amid the COVID-19 crisis to reporters at the White House.

Earlier today, Trump said that he would be sharing details about his morning meeting with G20 leaders and his teleconference call with America’s governors.

I will be doing a News Conference live from the @WhiteHouse at 5:00 P.M. (Eastern) to discuss the mtg of the G20 Leaders that took place this morning at 7:55 A.M. by World Teleconference. Also, my 12:00 P.M. Teleconference call w/50 Governors, plus Territories, will be discussed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2020



