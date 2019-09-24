Watch Live: Trump Declares Globalism Dead in Address to Anti-American UN

Image Credits: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

President Trump rebuked the New World Order during his speech to the United Nations Tuesday, championing nationalism and rejecting globalism. Elijah Schaffer joins Owen Shroyer on this LIVE Tuesday transmission of War Room, broadcast weekdays from 3-6 p.m. CT.

