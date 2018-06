President Trump urged Republican lawmakers to focus on immigration legislation after the 2018 midterms so they don’t have as much pushback from Democrats.

Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018