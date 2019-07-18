Watch Live: Trump Disavows 'Send Her Back' Chant, Upsetting His Base

Image Credits: Zach Gibson/Getty Images.

President Trump says “Send her back” chants at his Wednesday rally in North Carolina, in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar, may have gone too far. Tune in to find out why pro-Trumpers think he shouldn’t back down. Unite America First’s Will Johnson and Slightly Offens*ve’s Elijah Shaffer join Owen Shroyer on this LIVE Thursday transmission of War Room, broadcast weekdays 3pm-6pm CT.

You can also watch the live streams at infowars.com/show.

Watch on Twitter:

Watch on Facebook:

Check out Owen Shroyer’s Telegram:




