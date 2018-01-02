Trump’s tweets provoke media and international backlash as the President calls out Pakistan’s abuse of America’s aid. The public was also reminded on Obama giving money to the Iranian regime. In addition, Trump hints at jail for Huma Abedin for giving passwords to foreign agents! Also on the show, CNN’s humiliating New Year party, Bannon unleashed, California’s sanctuary hell, and so much more!

President Trump recently called out Pakistan on Twitter, saying the country has received billions of dollars from the U.S. over the years, but they continue to lie to us and provide a safe haven to Afghani terrorists. Trump also Tweeted a message to Iran, pointing out the recent protests are a result of the people finally standing up to the corrupt Iranian regime and Trump even blamed Obama for giving the country money that mostly went to funding terrorism.