Jobless claims are at their lowest since 1973 as Trump removes the shackles former President Obama placed on the economy. Michael Snyder joins us in studio to talk about his Congressional run and his years of experience in the infowar. Also, Dr. Edward Group reveals the latest in health discoveries that’ll help you and your family, especially during the cold season. And Mike Adams “The Health Ranger” discusses his latest film project BioSludged, which breaks down the greatest environment crime you’ve NEVER known.

Americans continue to see the benefits of Trump’s tax cuts as companies dish out bonuses, raise wages and hire more employees. Also, President Trump announced the winners of his “Fake News Awards” last night and the top three prizes went to The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, ABC News’ Brian Ross and CNN.