Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Florida Panhandle

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at 7PM CT to lift up the spirit of the community and survey the damage inflicted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Big Tech censorship is out of control, but President Trump has yet to use his office to enforce fair practices by the social media companies. Mike Adams explains why Trump should use his presidential powers before he is out of office or Trump may miss his chance to save American liberties.


