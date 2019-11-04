Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally In Kentucky

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.

Alex Jones presents and analyzes a Bloomberg video interview with current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi where she warns Democrat 2020 Presidential Candidates to abandon their free healthcare platform or else lose the electoral college during the general election.

