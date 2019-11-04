Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally In Kentucky

President Trump is hosting a campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.

….Matt has been a GREAT Governor. Kentucky (I Love You!), please be sure to vote for Matt Bevin on TUESDAY. Matt will never let you down, and we have to send a strong signal to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats. See you on Monday night, VOTE TUESDAY!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

Alex Jones presents and analyzes a Bloomberg video interview with current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi where she warns Democrat 2020 Presidential Candidates to abandon their free healthcare platform or else lose the electoral college during the general election.