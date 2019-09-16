Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally In New Mexico

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on Monday in a bid to win over the blue state in the 2020 election.

The rally is the first stop first stop in a three-day spree that will end in the Democrat-captured California for fundraisers.


