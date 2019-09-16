Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally In New Mexico

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on Monday in a bid to win over the blue state in the 2020 election.
The rally is the first stop first stop in a three-day spree that will end in the Democrat-captured California for fundraisers.
On my way to New Mexico — see you all shortly at the @StarCenter! #KAG2020 https://t.co/a9V3ULY8bY pic.twitter.com/zRQfrVUVtY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019
Amazing supporters! https://t.co/jfaZAM29wl
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2019