Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally In North Carolina Ahead of Special Election

Image Credits: Aaron P. Bernstein / Stringer / Getty.

President Trump flew to Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday to host a Make America Great Again rally in support of State Senator Dan Bishop (R) for a congressional special election on Tuesday.


Related Articles

Bill Gates Worked With Jeffrey Epstein to Funnel $2 Million to MIT

Bill Gates Worked With Jeffrey Epstein to Funnel $2 Million to MIT

U.S. News
Comments
New 'Cuck' Movie Vilifies Conservatives as Radicalized, Loser Incels

New ‘Cuck’ Movie Vilifies Conservatives as Radicalized, Loser Incels

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Rep. Clyburn: The Bill of Rights Wouldn’t Pass in Today’s Climate

U.S. News
comments

Rahm Emanuel: Medicare for All, Health Care for Migrants ‘Untenable’ for Dems

U.S. News
comments

As The NFL Season Begins, The Social Decay In NFL Cities Is Worse Than Ever

U.S. News
comments

Comments