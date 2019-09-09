Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally In North Carolina Ahead of Special Election

President Trump flew to Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday to host a Make America Great Again rally in support of State Senator Dan Bishop (R) for a congressional special election on Tuesday.
NORTH CAROLINA — Vote for Dan Bishop in #NC09 and Greg Murphy in #NC03 TOMORROW. Make it a great day for Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
People are "very excited" to see President Trump in Fayetteville, NC tonight!
"They say that they believe President Trump has kept his promises to the middle class and they are happy the economy is doing well,” says CBS Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/TXI9xYu927
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2019