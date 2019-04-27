Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Wisconsin

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally on Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to riff with the American people rather than attend the annual White House Correspondence Dinner that’s sure to be packed with globalist sycophants and rabid anti-Trumpers.

Leaving now for Green Bay, Wisconsin – BIG CROWD, will be there shortly! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

