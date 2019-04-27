Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Wisconsin

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally on Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to riff with the American people rather than attend the annual White House Correspondence Dinner that’s sure to be packed with globalist sycophants and rabid anti-Trumpers.

Evelyn Farkus has now admitted that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign. Alex Jones exposes the Deep State actors that seek to abuse their authority to gain power.


