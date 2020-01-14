Watch Live: Trump Hosts MAGA Rally In Wisconsin During Dem Debates

President Trump is holding a Keep America Great rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 7:00 PM CST while the Democrat presidential candidates debate in Iowa ahead of their primary kickoff in February.

Will Trump call out Bernie Sanders for his top Iowa staffer’s insane and violent remarks about conservatives?

On my way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a #TrumpRally. Look forward to see you all soon! pic.twitter.com/L97KjEc9GW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

